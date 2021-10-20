    • October 20, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Malmo Clash

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

    Chelsea have won one of their opening Group H fixtures, while Malmo head to west London without a point having played Juventus and Zenit St Petersburg in their first two group games.

    Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

    Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz

    What was said?

    On the team selection, Tuchel said "We have some strong teams in the dressing room because we have lots of quality. We have 19/20/21 players which we rely on. We have a strong feeling, which we hope we can prove."

    He added: "We want to be at our top level because it's a top competition in Europe. We need a good performance here. It's important to start and finish strong. Impose our intensity, play our game in the opponent's half, bring a certain energy and hopefully get chances, win challenges and gain confidence from there."

    On Werner and Lukaku, he continued: "Of course, they are two guys who can play together. They are very different, so Timo can play around him and use Romelu as a reference. We should be able to end our attacks with five to six people in the box."

