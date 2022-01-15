Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Man City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Premier League leaders Manchester City during Saturday's early kick-off.



The Blues have named a strong line-up, but made some surprising changes as Mason Mount drops to the bench.

Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic make up the front three as Malang Sarr keeps his place in the backline.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea XI to face Man City: Kepa; Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Havertz, Werner

What was said?

"Everybody is an option and it’s not easy to choose," Tuchel explained. "We went with the characteristic of players, Kovacic and N’Golo for example, rather than Jorginho because they’re more dribblers and drivers than passers and I think it suits that a bit more in midfield.

"Also Christian and Hakim for their fresh legs and because they’re a bit more runners than for example Mason. We went for Romelu in the end up front. We thought about it [playing a false nine] to maybe create a bit of an overload but I think it can suit Romelu as well."



IMAGO / PA Images

The German continued to explain Lukaku's selection, saying: "He is very good half-open and attacking space behind the last line of the opponents so that’s why he starts again. He also gives us confidence, he can be strong in set-pieces in both directions so there were a lot of reasons to play with him."

Tuchel finished by explaining why he chose to rush back Thiago Silva for the match.

"We have pushed him," he said of the Brazilian. "He’s rushed back and this is the situation at the moment. It will be a lot for him and for N’Golo but we’re missing four defenders, four key players to give us more alternatives or have tactical twists.



"This doesn’t mean we have no trust in our players; we are strong. We have rushed things a bit but we have some ideas. We need to have confidence and be very aware of the momentum when we can hurt them, otherwise we need to suffer, stick together, defend well and it’s all about the commitment in the end."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube"