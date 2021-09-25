September 25, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Man City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It's the European champions versus the league champions in west London. Chelsea have won the last three games between the sides and will be aiming for a fourth straight win over the Sky Blues.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz

What was said?

“Timo is a good fit today because he brings a lot of intensity to our game on and off the ball, This is what we need.

"Maybe Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech lack a little bit of form and lost confidence and that’s why we went for Timo, to have the speed and intensity against the ball.

“We are happy that N’Golo can play but unfortunately Thiago had some issues yesterday in training, otherwise he would have started.

“It’s a good line-up, we’re happy, and we will need everybody on the best level to be able to win.”

