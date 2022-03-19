Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Middlesbrough Tie

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

Chelsea head to Teesside hoping to secure a spot in next month's semi-finals at Wembley as they take on the Championship outfit at the Riverside Stadium.

Chelsea XI to face Middlesbrough: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner

What was said?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the team selection , Tuchel said: "We have some fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch to put pressure on them, to control the game and to have answers to their strong offensive approach.

"We expect a tough match because Middlesbrough proved in their last cup matches that they are capable of producing over-performances and they like to play the role of underdog. Today is the same situation."

He added: "We always play for our spectators and the minimum same level for the hundreds of people who work at Chelsea and who are not in the spotlight.

"They are also in uncertainty so we do it for them. We are in the spotlight so we can set the tone and show the spirit that is needed to stay positive."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152707351h
News

Raine Group Confirm Saudi Media's 'Competitive' Bid to Buy Chelsea Football Club

By Jago Hemming2 minutes ago
imago1010646541h
Features/Opinions

‘Ziyech Will Shine‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Middlesbrough

By Matt Debono25 minutes ago
imago1010256318h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1010658261h
Transfer News

Report: Claims of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Agreeing Four-Year Deal With Juventus Rubbished

By Jago Hemming32 minutes ago
imago1010649604h
News

'This Is What You Sign Up for' - Thomas Tuchel Underlines His Chelsea Responsibility

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010608629h
News

Report: UK Government Will Not Take Part in Assessing Bids for Chelsea Football Club Takeover

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1004286174h (2)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Improve Chelsea Offer to Boost Takeover Hopes

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010259064h (2)
News

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Rules Explained for FA Cup Tie - VAR, Extra-Time & Penalties Procedure

By Matt Debono3 hours ago