Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

Chelsea head to Teesside hoping to secure a spot in next month's semi-finals at Wembley as they take on the Championship outfit at the Riverside Stadium.

Chelsea XI to face Middlesbrough: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner

What was said?

On the team selection , Tuchel said: "We have some fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch to put pressure on them, to control the game and to have answers to their strong offensive approach.

"We expect a tough match because Middlesbrough proved in their last cup matches that they are capable of producing over-performances and they like to play the role of underdog. Today is the same situation."

He added: "We always play for our spectators and the minimum same level for the hundreds of people who work at Chelsea and who are not in the spotlight.

"They are also in uncertainty so we do it for them. We are in the spotlight so we can set the tone and show the spirit that is needed to stay positive."

