Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea host a Magpies side at Stamford Bridge, who are unbeaten in their last nine league outings (W6, D3). Meanwhile, the Blues have also won four league games in a row.

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We are running out a little bit of right wing-backs!

"Reece James has unfortunately had a re-injury, Azpi is out and Callum Hudson-Odoi who can play there is also out.

"Christian Pulisic has only just come back and is on the bench, so we’ve had to be a little bit creative.

"Let’s see how this plays out today. Newcastle play with a back five but they can also create some surprise by switching to a 4-3-3, so let’s see."

