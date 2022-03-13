Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea host a Magpies side at Stamford Bridge, who are unbeaten in their last nine league outings (W6, D3). Meanwhile, the Blues have also won four league games in a row.

Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Lukaku

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We are running out a little bit of right wing-backs!

"Reece James has unfortunately had a re-injury, Azpi is out and Callum Hudson-Odoi who can play there is also out.

"Christian Pulisic has only just come back and is on the bench, so we’ve had to be a little bit creative.

"Let’s see how this plays out today. Newcastle play with a back five but they can also create some surprise by switching to a 4-3-3, so let’s see."

