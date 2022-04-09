Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Southampton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection as the Blues travel to Southampton in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta have not made the squad, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell remain out.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app before the match, Tuchel explained his team selection.

imago1011002870h (1)

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal despite a shaky performance against Real Madrid in midweek.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner come into the starting line-up, with Jorginho dropping to the bench.

Lukaku and Azpilicueta do not make the squad, with Tuchel informing the press that this was out of his hands.

imago1011064219h

What was said?

Speaking on Lukaku's absence, Tuchel stated: "He's injured."

The Blues boss continued to reveal that Azpilicueta has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match.

"Azpilicueta unfortunately has a positive Covid test," Tuchel continued.

Tuchel continued to discuss Chelsea's form after they lost consecutive matches to Brentford and Real Madrid.

"It doesn’t feel good and we want it to stop," he said. "We need to work hard for it, refocus and find our level of performance to deserve the results we want.

"It came as a shock as we had no signs of weakness before the national break, we were conceding very few chances, and now things are upside down.

"It’s a bit strange, there isn’t one reason for it, and we are on it to try and make things better. We want to get our compactness back today."

imago1011111984h
