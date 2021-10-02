Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Southampton Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea come into the clash after two straight defeats and will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "It’s the first time for them to play together (Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek) and I think they can show their qualities today.

"Callum has waited a long time, particularly to play in this position where he feels most comfortable. So this is a time for him to show this.

"We’ve gone for Ruben in midfield instead of Jorgi because we’ve overused him recently. He hasn’t had much of a pre-season and he’s played a lot of matches. Today we are facing a midfield that presses a lot, so we’ve gone for a midfielder with a bit more physicality in Ruben.

"Ruben also gives us the option to drive forward with the ball from midfield, he’s very good at travelling with the ball.

"Callum and Ruben both finished the game in Turin well. We’ve made a lot of changes but if you look at the team that ended against Juventus, it’s quite similar with Ruben, Callum, Trevoh and Chilly.

"I hope they feel confident enough because we need that today. We need to be brave and have quick decision-making to escape the press of Southampton."

