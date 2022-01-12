Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.



The Blues have named a strong line-up, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leading the line.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

What was said?

Tuchel said: "We are happy that we have a good squad here tonight because we will need it against Tottenham. We have a few more options but we also have to consider that Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante are in the squad having only had one training session yesterday.

"It’s quite unique to play the same team again so quickly but we have prepared well as we always do and as you need to against a team of Antonio Conte’s.

"Of course there was the temptation to stick with a back four because we did well in that system but lets see how we go tonight. It gives us another option if we need it. It gives the opposition something to think about and doesn’t make our approach so clear.

"It worked well previously but more important than the structure was the input of the players. That was very good, it pleased me and we need that from the guys again tonight."

