Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Watford Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.



Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We have some changes from injuries and some from acute overload but the group is strong and we trust in the group and hopefully they can prove it."

Tuchel added: "It is an away game, it is cold outside and it is raining, and we have to match our own standards. We have some changes to keep the intensity going and hopefully we can have the performance we need to get the three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"This is the most important when you play so much and we want to keep the intensity up. The atmosphere did not suffer too much from the result (against Manchester United). When we have good performances we are very open about it and then we continue and look forward because there are so many games coming, so we are trying to give our very best today."

The Chelsea boss continued: "It is an exciting match because it is kind of a derby, it is very close, and it is an away game in the Premier League,’ he said. ‘They will try everything with a new coach, a former Chelsea manager who will want to have a good result. They will not give any gifts."

