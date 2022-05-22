Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Watford Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

For one final time, Chelsea play their last game of the 2021/22 season. Third place and two trophies secured for Tuchel's men, who will be looking forward to a month off before their pre-season return in July. 

Chelsea XI to face Watford: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Saul, Kenedy, Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Lukaku

What was said?

On the game, he said: "It's about winning today and giving the fans good entertainment. It's in a way challenging to play without pressure. We are not used to that. Now we have it. It's a bit strange, but the weather is brilliant."

"Giving some opportunities to some who deserve, who supported the team in moments. It's very well deserved."

