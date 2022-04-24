Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea need to bounce back from three defeats in a row at Stamford Bridge, and the task that awaits them is a West Ham side who have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Tuchel has a few injury problems to deal with, with Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic notable absences.

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr

What was said?

On the team selection and Reece James' absence Tuchel said: "Reece felt some discomfort in his hamstrings and so he misses out today.

"It isn’t a new injury or a reoccurrence of an old injury. We checked the medical images and there is absolutely nothing but he didn’t feel totally comfortable.

"He felt like something could happen if he took that risk and we absolutely do not want to have a reinjury, so we’ve taken the safe route today and left him out.

"Not having Reece is a big loss because of his individual quality and what he brings to the team. He’s been in good form as well, so it is a shame to not have him with us today.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Especially when we already miss Mateo Kovacic and Toni Rudiger, it is a big loss for us. With Reece individually, having only just come back from injury a short while ago there really is no choice for us today than to be safe and leave him out.

"He will use this time to have a little bit more time to recover. Ruben will come into right wing-back in his place. He was so strong in that position against Southampton and Real Madrid and we want him to continue in that form.

"It allows us to move him out of the midfield because we have Jorgi and N’Golo to play there and it also means we can move Azpi into one of the three central defensive positions in place of Reece."

