Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways following defeat to Everton last time out as they eye clinching a Champions League qualification spot for next season.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We set the team up the day before and then we sleep on it, and we gave the team, like most of the teams, on the matchday, so we took the last decision this morning. We decided to play with two strikers. Romelu had a good training week so here it is."

Tuchel was asked what he wanted from the Belgian. He replied: "Goals."

The Chelsea head coach was also asked about the takeover, he continued: "Not relief, but it gives us an outlook that terms are agreed, and hopefully the process will be streamlined and go forward as soon as possible so we can act and not be sanctioned anymore. It’s good news."

