December 19, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

What was said?

"N'Golo Kante is in, out of pretty much nothing, so hopefully this goes well because this is a huge risk we take here. Same for Trevoh Chalobah. We have Andreas Christensen out for injury. 

"The bench is three players plus the goalkeepers. It's a situation but honestly, once you arrive and play, you will see a Chelsea team play. We are disappointed and angry but this does not make us less competitive. 

"I have trust in my players, trust in myself, I know what it takes to win Premier League games. We will try to install that energy and attitude in the dressing room. Then we feel ready to win the game."

