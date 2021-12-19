Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.



Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley

What was said?

"N'Golo Kante is in, out of pretty much nothing, so hopefully this goes well because this is a huge risk we take here. Same for Trevoh Chalobah. We have Andreas Christensen out for injury.

"The bench is three players plus the goalkeepers. It's a situation but honestly, once you arrive and play, you will see a Chelsea team play. We are disappointed and angry but this does not make us less competitive.

"I have trust in my players, trust in myself, I know what it takes to win Premier League games. We will try to install that energy and attitude in the dressing room. Then we feel ready to win the game."

