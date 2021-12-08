Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Zenit St Petersburg Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will play their final game of Group H ahead of the last-16 draw next Monday which they are confirmed to be in. All that is left to be decided is where the Blues will finish - first or second.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Hudson-Odoi, James, Barkley, Saul, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Bettinelli, Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Havertz

What was said?

On team selection, he said: "I cannot talk you through all eight changes but in general we need fresh legs. We want to play high intensity, on the level we are used to with a high rhythm. We need fresh legs for this. The team looked fresh. We have to consider we play away, we had a late arrival in Thursday morning and we will lose sleep and have the next game on Saturday.

"To play on high intensity level, we need fresh legs."

He added on midfield selections of Saul and Ross Barkley playing toget: "Never. Like I said it was possible to start with Ruben again but we need to consider in the last years maybe Ruben never played three consecutive matches on the highest level. We miss Jorgi, he is injured. Kovacic, N'Golo are injured. We cannot risk at the moment. It is very likely that Ruben will finish the game for us, but that will be the last 30 minutes."

On Lukaku, he continued: "We need all our players back. Too many injured unfortunately still. Timo gets minutes, Romelu gets minutes in his legs. It is crucial for us. We need everybody fit. Romelu worked hard for it, he is missing game minutes. This is why he starts today."

