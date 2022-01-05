Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Tie

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night.



Chelsea play Antonio Conte's side, who is also returning to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2018 after he was dismissed by the Blues, in the first of two legs.

Both sides will be itching to put themselves in a good position of reaching the final ahead of next week's second leg in north London.

Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Mount, Saul, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Werner, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Hall

What was said?

On Lukaku returning, Tuchel said: "It's against his old coach, a home match, he's our player. That's always the plan! It was also the plan last match.

"It's a matter where you focus. We can listen to this interview 100 times, it will not get better. That will not make it better. We accept that it happened, he accepts it happened. We have enough reasons to move on, stay positive. We must protect him now because he is our player.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I think he expressed this clearly (owing his teammates) and from now we move on."

He added Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Unfortunately Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante, which is key for us. Two important players. We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging. We were pushed.

"The guys that are here have our trust, our belief. We will push them to the maximum. It hasn't changed since some weeks ago. It is not the moment to constantly repeat it. I expressed my opinion. We are looking for solutions. I have trust in the guys that play to do a strong performance because we need."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa Arrizabalaga becomes Chelsea's number one after Edouard Mendy left for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"He does not need to (say he wants to be number one) because I know it. It's not even a chance, it's what he deserves. That's why he's here. He's here to to play. He's an outstanding character and a fantastic goalkeeper. I have no doubts he will prove it because he does not need to prove it. He knows what he is doing. I feel him very calm and that's why we are calm. Last time he played in the cup he was outstanding, in the league he was reliable so no need to think for us. I am sure he is happy to show it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube