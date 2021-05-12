Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea can continue their quest for a top four finish with a win over their London counterparts, who look set to miss out on European football entirely next season.

And Tuchel has made seven changes to his side that beat Manchester City on Saturday, including Kepa Arrizabalaga starting in goal.



Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Gilmour, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Mendy, Alonso, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Livramento, Anjorin, Werner, Ziyech, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Seven (changes) to the City game. It didn't feel like so many changes but some of them are out for just one match, so they have two matches in a week.

"We think we have a strong lineup today. If it's really seven, it's a lot I agree, but it doesn't seem like we have an unexperienced lot out there. They are used to playing in this shape and in this lineup so full trust in them."

He added: "We worked hard to have the momentum, then if you catch it, you try not to interfere as a coach in general. When everybody think it's easy, it's hard work underneath. That's what we are up for today, it's a tough one and we are ready."

