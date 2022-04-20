Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Arsenal head across the capital to Stamford Bridge looking to avoid a league double defeat following Chelsea's 2-0 win at the Emirates back in August.

Chelsea are eight points ahead of their London rivals and a win will push them one step closer to clinching a top four spot.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; James, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner



Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech

What was said?

On the team selection and Lukaku starting, Tuchel said: "You were asking so much about him so I finally put him in! Kai Havertz is overloaded so it was the moment to go with Romelu."

On whether Lukaku's performance against Arsenal in the reverse fixture helped decision to start Belgium, he added: "A little bit. If you have a good experience, a good memory against an opponent it can help. It was not the main reason - he deserves to play first of all and Kai is a bit tired. Also a little bit that he had a good game in the first match."

Rudiger misses out due to a groin issue: "It is groin pain and a little, minor injury. It is a matter of days, I hope, and the doctors told me that today is unfortunately too soon, but he will be close for the West Ham game."

Chelsea's relentless schedule continues, but Tuchel is used to this. He continued: "It's always like this. We are used to playing a lot. It means you play for something. It is challenging to go from competition to competition and all the challenges that comes with it, but it is a good sign, it is a reward."

