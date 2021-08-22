Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea won their opening match of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace and will be keen to make it back-to-back wins in north London.

Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Zouma, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

On the team selection and Lukaku starting, Tuchel said: "We signed him to play, we didn’t sign him to come off the bench. He trained quite a lot in Italy and he started individually when he came to us and joined the team last weekend.

"We watched him on Friday and Saturday to see how he looked and he looked good so today in the morning we decided that he goes into the team."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He added on Lukaku: "I am coaching him now for the first time, see him for the first time live in my team, so I’m not asking him for too many adaptions. I told him to be himself, be self-confident and to play his game and we are able to adapt around him, and then from there we go. It’s not the moment in the first week to overload him with information and ask for adaption here.

"He clicked very well in training with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz already, so let’s see. I’m curious to see him like everyone else. Maybe he already has some solutions that we didn’t think about. It’s just football, he knows how to play the game."

More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube