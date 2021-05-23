Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea need a win to finish in the top four on the final day of the season, or to match the result of either Liverpool or Leicester to clinch Champions League qualification.

And Tuchel has made one change to his side that beat Leicester City on Tuesday, including Mateo Kovacic returning to the starting lineup. 

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Pulisic, Mount, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud

On the team selection and Kante's absence, Tuchel said: "Right now I think he will join us on Wednesday training to be ready for Saturday.

"I think we would not have had the chance even if it was the last match today, it simply was two or three days too early."

He added: "We don’t play the circumstances, we play the match.

"So we prepare any match the same way, that we need to win, and to win we need top performances, and this is what we’re looking for today.

"We want to be as sharp as in the last match. If Aston Villa creates a difficult problem for us we need to respond, and I hope and I’m convinced and trust my team to be ready for a good performance and that is fundamental for a win."

