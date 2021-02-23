Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea are unbeaten under Tuchel since his appointment last month and face a leaky Atletico side in Romania, following a switch of venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuchel has made several changes to his that drew to Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Giroud



Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Havertz, Emerson

On the team selection and Hudson-Odoi starting, Tuchel said: ‘I totally can rely on him because he’s always delivered from the beginning.

"He had some problems to have the same impact when he came off the bench, but not really a problem, more a little lesson to be learned from and his reaction was immediate after the match and this was forgotten one hour later. This is how we behave and this is how we can trust each other.

"There is no need to make this bigger than it was. It was my decision in that moment, it was a hard decision, I had my reasons, and from there we move forward and there is absolutely no reason not to trust Callum from the beginning today."

Giroud also leads the line for the Blues - Tuchel added: "It’s clear, Oli is the guy for the last 20 metres, for sure. We expected a bit of a higher game against Southampton against a very aggressive squad, a very high-pressing squad, so we thought maybe we find more spaces behind the last line, so we opted for smaller and faster strikers to play.

"Today we hope to find our strengths and put the game into the opponent’s half and arrive in the opponent’s box, and Oli has the quality in one-touch finishing, he has the quality in general around the box, strong with headers, and he clearly has the experience in big matches to be decisive."

