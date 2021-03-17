Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea take a 1-0 aggregate advantage heading into the second leg after Olivier Giroud's second half acrobatic goal in Bucharest last month.

Tuchel has made five changes to his that drew to Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.



Chelsea XI to face Atletico Madrid: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, James; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Pulisic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Gilmour, Emerson, Anjorin

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Unfortunately Andreas is ill.

"There’s no reason to panic. It’s not Covid, he produced a negative test, but he is ill with a fever. He doesn’t feel good so Zouma comes in and takes his place.

"We have Oli from the bench and we have five guys that we can use from the bench

"We hope these guys can come on and have a huge impact, and Oli is one of them. We have Timo up front tonight, he brings a lot of speed, so hopefully we can create some trouble with quick runs to use his pace.

"We just felt that Atletico might feel more comfortable to fight and get into a battle against a player like Oli, rather than against someone like Timo who has real speed."

