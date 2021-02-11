Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Barnsley

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Chelsea boss will experience his first FA Cup match since taking charge of the Blues, and is currently unbeaten in his tenure at the club (W3, D1).

And he has ten changes to his that beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Chelsea XI to face Barnsley: Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi- Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham

Bench: Caballero, Rudiger, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Bate, Kovacic, Giroud, Anjorin

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Everybody that plays tonight deserves to play," said Tuchel.

"Every player has already shown me on the training ground that I can count on them. It’s a chance for the guys to show me what they’ve done in training in a match situation.

"Secondly we have to manage our expectations with so many games in this period. The players don’t need to prove to me in this 90 minutes what they can do, as I see it in training, but it is a chance for them to show me everything that they are able to.

"I want to see a solid team performance. We trust all of our players, we have a strong team out and now it is up to us to answer the questions asked of us and hopefully we can get through to the next round."

