Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Burnley

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Burnley in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Burnley searching for their first win under Tuchel following his appointment earlier this week.

His starting XI against Wolves was deemed 'unfair' by the German after just one training session, and he has had more time to look at his squad before his team selection to face Burnley.

And he has made four changes to his that drew with Wolves in midweek.

Chelsea XI to face Burnley: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Abraham

Bench: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

On the team selection with Ziyech absent from the matchday squad, Tuchel said: "Hakim has been in a bit of overload since five weeks so he has a bit of a risk of getting injured if he plays more than say 30 minutes. For that we decided to take a break now to go out of the risk zone. We decided this yesterday.

"Marcos did not play a lot but it’s his key position, his best position. Second of all we went for him instead of Chilly because of his strength in the air.

"We need that for set-pieces, also defensively, and there will be many long balls to defend and many duels in the air, so for this we give Marcos a chance."

Tuchel added: "There has been a lot of information and a lot of input during the last days.

"We decided to stay in the same structure and be positive we can do the little details better, play more vertically and play a bit more aggressively into the opponents’ box.

"There were a lot of good pictures to show, a lot of good behaviours that we want to repeat, and at the same time make some changes to let everybody prove they are competitors, and to give me a better impression of what they are capable of.

"We have changed the front three so they have different characteristics, but it is not a choice we have made because we were disappointed with anything from Wednesday. It’s just to give everybody time on the pitch."

