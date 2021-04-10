Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea make the short trip across London to face the Eagles and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten away record under Tuchel after they were defeated for the first time under the German's tutelage last weekend against West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

And Tuchel has made three changes to his side that beat FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, including Callum Hudson-Odoi coming into the side.



Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, James, Kante, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner

On the team selection and why Christian Pulisic started over Timo Werner, Tuchel said: "It’s to do with form and work-rate.

"With Timo, we are close to over-using him and there’s no point in doing that. Christian is in good form so I want to have the competition for the position.

"We haven’t made many changes in formation or individual positions but we hope Christian can show up and challenge in an offensive formation.

He added: "We need to have a reaction today and we expect a tough match here but we’re confident. We are overall on a good run and we need to restart in the league.

"There are not a lot of changes because of that and we cannot give the impression to rest players for Tuesday. Today is the most important game and we have a lot to win."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube