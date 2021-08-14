Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Crystal Palace

The boss has revealed his reasons.
Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will be keen to get their season off to winning ways in the league opener against the Eagles, with Tuchel ready to hunt down their title rivals from day one.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta (c), Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Emerson, James, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Physically going to extra-time was the worst thing that could have happened to us.

"Some of our players were maybe not even ready to play 90, but we had to push them to 120. Mentally it was fantastic because we had a winning experience together.

"We had to have this in our thoughts and the changes are because of the physical input. It has been a very short time between matches and we want to have the possibility to play a very aggressive, very intense game."

