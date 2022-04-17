Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Crystal Palace in FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Blues go into the match knowing a win will set up their second domestic cup final against Liverpool this season, after losing to Jurgen Klopp's men in the Carabao Cup final.

Tuchel has now explained his team selection as Chelsea chase a third consecutive FA Cup final.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

What was said?

On Romelu Lukaku being named on the bench, Tuchel explained: "Romelu is not fit enough to play a whole 90 minutes just yet. He is not fit enough for the intensity of our game in a FA Cup semi-final.

"It’s not easy to come into a game such as this with so much riding on it after a spell out with injury.

"It’s just a case of him not having as much minutes recently as the other players, his match fitness is not quite there otherwise there’s a big chance that he would have started today."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues boss continued to discuss facing Crystal Palace as he continued: "Yes they are (in good form) but we are also in a very good shape right now. They are a very energetic team, very nice to watch, when you are not playing against them!

"They are a team that is full of energy, they have an attacking mindset and they are very good on the counter-attack because they have a lot of speed up front.

"It is a difficult team to play, of course, and it’s a London derby so it should be a good game."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube