Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Everton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Everton on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-1 draw at Manchester United whilst Frank Lampard's Everton lost in the Merseyside derby to rivals Liverpool.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced N'Golo Kante in the only change from Thursday's clash.

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Tuchel stuck with the same front three as at Old Trafford and will be hoping that they can find the net after missing several chances in the week.

Mateo Kovacic has made a surprise return to the bench as Kante drops out of the squad completely.

There is still no space for Romelu Lukaku in Tuchel's starting line-up.

What did Tuchel say?

Speaking ahead of the clash, the Blues boss explained his team selection to face Lampard's Everton.

When asked about Kante's absence, Tuchel explained: "He went off at Old Trafford after 80 minutes & still has pain. A minor injury. Hopefully he's back in the next match but not today. Loftus-Cheek comes in because we were happy with the performance and how we played.

"We don’t have a midweek match during the next week so there is no need for bigger changes."

The Chelsea boss continued to discuss his sides recent for and what they must do against Everton. He said: "We have a good squad, and we are confident. It is like this that opponents try and win at home, this sometimes gives us more space. It is an impressive run, it shows we have the right commitment and attitude.

"We have to keep up because we’re committed to what we do. This is the attitude we want to have, if you work or play for Chelsea you must manage your effort and adjust it to the circumstances.

"We play all in to the end regardless of the score during the match or the situation around us."

The Blues boss finalised by discussing Everton fans' attempts to disrupt the Chelsea team by keeping them awake at night during their stay at a local hotel.

"I woke up twice. I think this was their target so I turned on the other side after one minute and continued my sleep, so it was not a big impact," he finalised.

