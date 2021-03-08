Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Everton

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

Chelsea face Carlo Ancelotti's side as the battle for the top four continues. A win for the Blues will see them consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

And Thomas Tuchel has made five changes to his that beat Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night, including Kai Havertz returning to the side.

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Thiago is back on the bench and that is very good.

"We’ve made some changes to have some fresh legs in the team. It also shows all the guys that we have total trust in the whole squad.

"The recent games against Manchester United and Liverpool were both very intense, both physically and mentally, so it’s important to make changes where we can.

"We want to play with that freshness, play on the front foot and play creative. So that is a reason behind some of the changes, and also it’s a chance for the guys that haven’t played as much to get the chance that they deserve because they train very hard.

"Having fresh legs is good and we hope it increases the chance to win against another strong opponent."

