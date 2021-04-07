Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face FC Porto in the Champions League.

Chelsea face the Portuguese side at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain for the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

Tuchel has made five changes to his that suffered the heavy defeat to West Brom at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Silva, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Kante, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

On the team selection, Tuchel said on Silva starting on the bench: "He had only half an hour and all the other guys are totally fit, so it's not the moment to improve your fitness levels in a quarter-final. We need 100 per cent physical level. Thiago is an important player but he's not fully fit for 90 minutes on the highest level."

On Kante being on the bench: "It's not a blow as we have him on the bench, I am delighted about that. We are happy to have him on the bench, to finish the game for us."

