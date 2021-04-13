NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face FC Porto in the Champions League.

Chelsea face the Portuguese side at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Spain for the second leg of the quarter-final tie. Tuchel's men have a two nil advantage following goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell last Wednesday.

Tuchel has made three changes to his side that comfortably beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. 

Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Werner

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We had a light injury unfortunately in training yesterday which was very sad so Kova is out. The same with Andreas Christensen. We did not manage to make him fully fit after his muscle issues from the first leg so these are the two concerns, but we have Thiago back in the squad. Not too many changes because we are on a good run."

He added: "It was out of my hands as the decision happened because of training. I would've loved to have N'Golo from the bench so he could finish the game. He feels good and is recovered."

