Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Fulham

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

awin for the Blues will boost their quest of securing Champions League football next season.

And Tuchel has made five changes to his side that drew to Real Madrid on Tuesday, including Billy Gilmour starting for the Blues.



Chelsea XI to face Fulham: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva (c), Zouma; James, Gilmour, Mount, Chilwell; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Anjorin, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Abraham

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Hopefully he does what he does in training," revealed Tuchel on Gilmour starting.

"That’s why he deserves to start. It is also because of the fact that we give Jorginho and N’Golo a well-deserved rest. But this is how it is as a young player, you wait for your opportunity and we put him in a position where he feels really comfortable.

"He waited long, he worked hard for this opportunity. So I don’t want him to overdo stuff, it’s pretty exciting for him and I hope he can show what he shows in training."

