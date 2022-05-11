Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leeds United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Blues boss made four changes to his line-up from the weekend's draw against Wolves.

Romelu Lukaku bagged two goals on Saturday and keeps his place in the starting line-up.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech

Trevoh Chalobah has come into the back three, as has Andreas Christensen with the pair playing alongside Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place despite being taken off at half-time against Wolves, with Reece James operating on the other side.

Mason Mount comes in for Timo Werner as Christian Pulisic and Lukaku keep their place in the line-up.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What has been said?

Speaking on his starting XI, Tuchel said: "We need physicality, we need speed and we have a lot of matches. Some (players) are a little bit injured, a little bit tired legs, so we have fresh legs and some fresh input.

"Jorgi is an organiser on the pitch who helps us hopefully to control the counter-attacks with a good structure, so these are the changes and everybody who is on the pitch deserves to play and we trust in everybody."

The Blues boss continued to discuss the difficulty in playing Leeds.

"We are here for a win but we know it is going to be tough. We will face a very emotional crowd and an emotional team. Very intense. We think we are prepared and hopefully we will have the luck on our side that you need to win games," he continued.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube