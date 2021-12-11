Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



There is seven changes to the Chelsea side that drew to Zenit St Petersburg as the Blues look to get back to winning ways after losing top spot in the league last weekend.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku

What was said?

On Werner starting in attack, Tuchel said: "I liked his goal contributions against Zenit and that is how he defines himself.

"As a striker, if you score two goals and assist another one then you will be happy and he did have a good game.

"He has confidence from scoring and assisting, so why take him out? It’s this simple, he plays because he played very well in midweek and so he stays on the pitch."

Chelsea are without a win in their last two matches but Tuchel insists the approach will not change.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He added: "It does not change the dynamic at the moment because it’s simply too early for that.

"We were at the top of the league for a long time because we were focused on what we do game after game.‘

"Because we are no longer at the top, this doesn’t change things because this is the only approach we know.

"The next challenge lies ahead against Leeds and we will have to be at our very top level to win against a tough opponent."

