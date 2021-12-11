Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

There is seven changes to the Chelsea side that drew to Zenit St Petersburg as the Blues look to get back to winning ways after losing top spot in the league last weekend. 

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku

What was said?

On Werner starting in attack, Tuchel said: "I liked his goal contributions against Zenit and that is how he defines himself.

"As a striker, if you score two goals and assist another one then you will be happy and he did have a good game.

Read More

"He has confidence from scoring and assisting, so why take him out? It’s this simple, he plays because he played very well in midweek and so he stays on the pitch."

Chelsea are without a win in their last two matches but Tuchel insists the approach will not change. 

imago1008573566h

He added: "It does not change the dynamic at the moment because it’s simply too early for that.

"We were at the top of the league for a long time because we were focused on what we do game after game.‘

"Because we are no longer at the top, this doesn’t change things because this is the only approach we know.

"The next challenge lies ahead against Leeds and we will have to be at our very top level to win against a tough opponent."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209720h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Leeds United Clash

just now
imago1008453032h
Features/Opinions

'No Complaints' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leeds United

25 minutes ago
imago1008573566h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

27 minutes ago
imago1008453092h (1)
News

'His Dip in Form is Very, Very Slight' - Thomas Tuchel's  Antonio Rudiger Verdict Amid Contract Stand-Off

2 hours ago
imago1007585130h
Transfer News

Report: Torino Keen on Loan Deal for Chelsea's Malang Sarr

3 hours ago
imago1008536060h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Likes' Real Madrid's Casemiro Ahead of Potential Chelsea Transfer

3 hours ago
imago1008453092h (1)
News

'Nobody is Bigger Than the Club' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Message to Antonio Rudiger

4 hours ago
imago1008498403h
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland's Next Move Decided Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

5 hours ago