NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United including Christian Pulisic

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea face Marcelo Bielsa's side looking to continue their unbeaten run but face a Whites side who have suffered four defeats in their previous five outings. 

And Thomas Tuchel has made six changes to his side that beat Everton in the Premier League on Monday night, including Christian Pulisic returning to the side. 

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel confirmed the reasons why Christian Pulisic was handed a start in Yorkshire. 

Mason Mount and Jorginho were given the nod in midfield due to their suspension for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32567385
News

Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United including Christian Pulisic

sipa_32487982
Opinions

'Christian Pulisic needs to prove himself' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leeds United

sipa_32487982
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Erling Haaland latest: Manchester City lead Chelsea in race to land 20-year-old striker

sipa_32563830
News

Thomas Tuchel explains why he shouted at Timo Werner during Everton win

sipa_32563317
News

Thomas Tuchel refuses to 'police' Chelsea squad over discipline

sipa_32567372
News

Chelsea feel 'vindicated' over decision to sack Frank Lampard after Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start

sipa_32544805
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea have 'already made their move' to land Erling Haaland this summer