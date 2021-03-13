Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Leeds United including Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea face Marcelo Bielsa's side looking to continue their unbeaten run but face a Whites side who have suffered four defeats in their previous five outings.

And Thomas Tuchel has made six changes to his side that beat Everton in the Premier League on Monday night, including Christian Pulisic returning to the side.

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel confirmed the reasons why Christian Pulisic was handed a start in Yorkshire.

Mason Mount and Jorginho were given the nod in midfield due to their suspension for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say:

