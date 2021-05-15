Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening.

Chelsea travel to Wembley to face the Foxes in search of their ninth FA Cup trophy. Defeat in last year's final, Chelsea want revenge this time round at Wembley.

And Tuchel has made five changes to his side that lost to Arsenal on Wednesday, which sees N'Golo Kante and Kepa Arrizabalaga start for the Blues at Wembley.

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Mendy, Chilwell, Gilmour, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Emerson, Pulisic, Zouma

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "There are some other guys who will feel hurt (about not being selected) and can have the chance to come from the bench to have an impact.

"We go for Marcos (over Ben Chilwell), for height and a little bit more experience."

Tuchel was asked if selection was a reaction to the Arsenal defeat, he replied: "Yes and no. It was a drop of concentration and focus. I didn't put the team, not so sharp, it was my responsibility and we arrive angry, but everyone is fully awake. We are ready."

