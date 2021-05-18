Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leicester City in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea host the Foxes just three days on from the FA Cup final defeat at Wembley to Brendan Rodgers' side.

And Tuchel has made three changes to his side that lost to Leicester on Saturday, including Edouard Mendy returning in goal.



Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Kai unfortunately got injured a little bit at Wembley. He felt his hamstring slightly.

"Hopefully we will have him back in the squad for Aston Villa on Sunday but we are not sure yet. We do have Kova back on the bench tonight, which gives us a huge boost."

He added on the fans returning: "You can tell the fans haven’t been here for a while when they clap the coach coming out to do an interview!

"It’s great to have fans here and it makes a huge difference. It was nice to have supporters there at Wembley and this is a good first step to have them at Stamford Bridge.

"I think there will be 8,000 fans tonight and I know they will make a big difference. It’s a great first step and I can’t wait until we have a full house again here."

