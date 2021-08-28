Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

N'Golo Kante was the only change to the side that started the 2-0 win over Arsenal last weekend at the Emirates.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner

What was said?

On Kante returning, Tuchel said: "It’s super important to have N’Golo back. He is unique in every sense with his characteristics but also what he delivers as a player.

"It makes him so valuable for us so it’s very good that he can start today and it also means we have a strong bench to end the game."

What else was said?

"After the game, during the game. Let's see. It's still the third match of the season so there will be no champion after this match and there will be nobody relegated after this match.

"You need to face the challenges when they occur. It's always tough in the Premier League to play away games. Honestly, if we are at Anfield with a full crowd and Van Dijk is back, they have all the guys they want to have back on the pitch, then you know you are at one of the toughest places in Europe to play football. It's a fantastic effort, an effort that is a test for us.

"The key [to beating Liverpool last season at Anfield] was the performance on the ball, off the ball, with the ball. We were encouraged and adapted well to the fluid attacking from Liverpool. We anticipated the deep runs very well from Mane and Salah, we were spot on on the day. We have to be today again if we want the chance to have a good result.

"I think everybody is looking for that [Lukaku's battle against Van Dijk]. We have the best place to observe these kind of challenges, this is what the Premier League is about. Most of them are physical players with a huge impact to their teams. They are big personalities, fun to watch."

