Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's side as the battle for the top four intensifies. A win for the Blues will see them climb back into the Champions League places for the time being.

And he has made three changes to his that drew against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening, including Reece James and Jorginho starting.

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Werner

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "When the game becomes maybe more deeper and we have more crosses or set-pieces then it’s more for Oli [Giroud] but to start with it’s Timo.

"Reecey in exchange for Callum is for the defensive power and physicality. On the other side, Chilly in for Marcos again is for his speed.

"Marcos has played very well. He’s a bit taller, stronger on set-pieces and very reliable but Chilly is a bit faster and this is what we expect today.

"Liverpool attack very fast down the sides with Robertson and Alexander-Arnold so we need to be ready for that."

