Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head coach has made one change from his side that were 3-0 victors over Leeds United in midweek.

Thiago Silva replaces Andreas Christensen at the heart of the Chelsea defence as they look to win the FA Cup.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger play alongside Silva at the back, with Reece James and Marcos Alonso at wing-back.

Mateo Kovacic has been pronounced fit to start the final, alongside captain Jorginho.

Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount start in attack, with Kai Havertz out of the squad due to injury.

What has been said?

When asked about Havertz's absence, Tuchel said: "We tried until the last minute. He has hamstring problems. Not a real injury. He feels if he goes, there will be an injury. If he says this in front of a final it is serious enough to not start.

"He puts in a lot of sprints, intensity runs. We cannot risk this."

The head coach continued to reveal that he has selected his team based on form.

"Final is about form. Final is about rhythm and form," he continued.

"We will win in yellow today. We could win in blue, but we will win in yellow."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube