Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face LOSC Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face LOSC Lille on Wednesday night.

The Blues head coach has brough back Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back, with Mateo Kovacic coming into the centre of the park.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will play in attack and now Tuchel has explained his reasoning for the changes.

imago1008532714h

What was said?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking on the starting XI, he said: "It’s just little changes. It doesn't feel so much but we had only two days in between & two days before Newcastle in between matches so I think some of these changes are necessary to have fresh legs and also a fresh mindset.

"Marcos Alonso and Azpi come back as a specialist as wing-backs. We started against Newcastle in a 4-1-4-1 so slight changes but nothing big."

imago1010075085h

He continued: "It’s a second leg in a knockout game so we will trust ourselves, trust our principles and be the best that we can. They play the role of an underdog so first of all we need to accept it and don’t fight against it.

"They will play this role and it will allow them to over-perform so we need to stand up against it. We don’t predict what’s coming but we are aware of it. We didn’t need to remind anybody that at half-time no match is won and for sure no match in the Champions League."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152699627h
News

Raine Group Could Cut Down Chelsea Bidders After Friday Deadline

By Rob Calcutt19 minutes ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Bid for Chelsea Already Submitted Amid Approaching Deadline

By Rob Calcutt53 minutes ago
imago1010577584h
Features/Opinions

'Very Solid' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Lille

By Nick Emms58 minutes ago
imago1010492654h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: LOSC Lille vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0032730125h
News

Nick Candy Hires Gianluca Vialli's Tifosy Capital & Advisory to Provide Guidance on Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Oaktree Capital Prepare to Make Bid for Chelsea Football Club

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010296498h
News

Chelsea Cleared to Fly to Middlesbrough in FA Cup Quarter Final as Government Waive Restrictions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

Chelsea Unable to Sell Champions League Tickets for Rest of Season Under Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms2 hours ago