Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face LOSC Lille

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face LOSC Lille on Wednesday night.

The Blues head coach has brough back Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back, with Mateo Kovacic coming into the centre of the park.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will play in attack and now Tuchel has explained his reasoning for the changes.

IMAGO / Russian Look

What was said?

Speaking on the starting XI, he said: "It’s just little changes. It doesn't feel so much but we had only two days in between & two days before Newcastle in between matches so I think some of these changes are necessary to have fresh legs and also a fresh mindset.

"Marcos Alonso and Azpi come back as a specialist as wing-backs. We started against Newcastle in a 4-1-4-1 so slight changes but nothing big."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He continued: "It’s a second leg in a knockout game so we will trust ourselves, trust our principles and be the best that we can. They play the role of an underdog so first of all we need to accept it and don’t fight against it.

"They will play this role and it will allow them to over-perform so we need to stand up against it. We don’t predict what’s coming but we are aware of it. We didn’t need to remind anybody that at half-time no match is won and for sure no match in the Champions League."

