Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Man City can confirm their status at Premier League champions with a win at the Etihad as Chelsea look to go ever closer to finalising a spot in the top four. 

And Tuchel has made five changes to his side that beat Real Madrid on Wednesday, including Billy Gilmour starting.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Gilmour, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Emerson, Livramento, Zouma, Jorginho, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

On the team selection and five changes, Tuchel said: "It is [to do with Real Madrid match]. It was a huge effort, physically but mentally. We had one less day to recover, as well as travel. You can see what it can do with the FA Cup game.

"We also have to prove that we trust this squad with these changes."

