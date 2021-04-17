NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are one win away from reaching the final for a second season in a row, but will face a tough test against the Premier League leaders. 

Tuchel has made three changes to his side that lost to FC Porto in Seville on Tuesday night.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Werner, Mount

Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Giroud

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "There isn’t much on Tammy but he’s lost a little bit of confidence recently and we’ve taken the hard decision to leave him out today.

"It was a tough decision but we decided to go with Timo, and with Kai and Oli Giroud from the bench. We have other injured players missing today, which would mean even more hard decisions."

"It’s a big opportunity for Timo but also a big opportunity for all the guys today," added Tuchel.

"This is a knockout game, for a chance to make the FA Cup final, and you have to work hard to show you deserve to be in the team.

"We have some tough matches coming in a short period of time, so we decided to give Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic a rest. They have worked so hard in the last few games and we want them fresh to come off the bench to help us finish the game.

"Hakim and Timo can show in this game that they deserve to be on the pitch."

