Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester City in Champions League Final

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

After getting out of the group under Frank Lampard, Chelsea have seen off Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid to reach the final where they will face Pep Guardiola's men at the Estádio do Dragão.

And Tuchel has made two change to his side that lost to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, including the introduction of Kai Havertz and N'golo Kante.



Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner.

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Emerson, Kovacic, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Giroud.

On the team selection, Tuchel said:

"We go for a bit more height, Timo and Kai are good together up front. They have a good feeling for eachother. It was a tough choice to leave Christian out, he’s dangerous from the bench. I told the boys there would be disappointment because I have to choose a starting 11 but we will need 15 or 16 today to get the win.

"We had some final words, everything is said now. Nobody can talk now, you have to do it. They have to do it. It’s their quality, commitment and team effort that will decide this match."

-

