Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in west London on Sunday afternoon which will see them climb into the top four should they claim all three points against the Red Devils.

And he has made three changes to his that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, including Hakim Ziyech coming into the side.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud

Bench: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, James, Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Hakim is a different kind of player. He deserves to start. He had a good impact in the game against Atletico.

"We had the feeling to give Timo a little break, to have him from the bench and also fresh for the fixture against Liverpool. I felt him a little bit tired after many games in a row, so give him a rest and let the other guys perform who deserve it.’"

