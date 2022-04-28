Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Manchester United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The German has made several changes to his team that beat West Ham United late on Sunday as Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James return.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have all kept their place in the starting XI, forming real chemistry in recent weeks.

The line-up features 10 of the 11 starters against Manchester City in the Champions League final last season, with Marcos Alonso replacing the injured Ben Chilwell.

Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will feel hard done by to drop to the bench after being part of the defence which kept West Ham at bay on Sunday.

What has Tuchel said?

When asked about starting Antonio Rudiger just days after he informed Tuchel of his desire to leave Chelsea, the head coach said: "I’m maybe as curious as you are but I have no reason to doubt. He was excellent from day one to today so why would we start doubting? The situation has changed now.

"He has cleared up his personal situation and we know what’s going on so this should normally give him a peaceful mindset to perform on the level that he demands from himself and that we demand."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues boss continued to discuss Chelsea's impressive away record this season and compare it to their record at home.

"It’s a bit strange in the last matches and throughout the season where we dropped some unnecessary points (at home) in games where we were absolutely in charge," he continued.

"It’s been strange this season so far. We haven’t found a solution yet why it’s like this but it is obviously a pattern. That’s why it was important to find an answer against West Ham in an important match for the top four & we must continue."

