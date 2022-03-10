Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Norwich City

Chelse boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday night.

The Blues coach has made four changes to his line-up following their 4-0 victory over Burnley.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed his selection.

IMAGO / PA Images

Saul Niguez retains his place in the side whilst Antonio Rudiger drops to the bench, with Andreas Christensen returning.

Timo Werner comes into the front three as Christian Pulisic misses out through illness.

What was said?

"With Toni (Antonio Rudiger) clearly yes (change is for rotation). Azpilicueta is back for Reece who is injured. Christian Pulisic does not feel well, he is ill.

"The other change is N’Golo. We have three midfielders who we rely on heavily, and Kovacic deserves to start as he was out for two matches. This is just a normal rotation in midfield."

When asked about his relief at playing the match during uncertain times off the field, he continued: "I don’t know if I am concerned, but we are aware of it. It changes almost everyday, so we cannot do much about it.

"I am still happy to be here and be a manager of a strong football team. I am happy to play the match today.

" It is not a relief for me personally, it is more joy [playing tonight]. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games and coaching football, which is what I love."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube