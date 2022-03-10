Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Norwich City

Chelse boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his team selection to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday night.

The Blues coach has made four changes to his line-up following their 4-0 victory over Burnley.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel discussed his selection.

imago1010367790h

Saul Niguez retains his place in the side whilst Antonio Rudiger drops to the bench, with Andreas Christensen returning.

Timo Werner comes into the front three as Christian Pulisic misses out through illness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What was said?

"With Toni (Antonio Rudiger) clearly yes (change is for rotation). Azpilicueta is back for Reece who is injured. Christian Pulisic does not feel well, he is ill.

"The other change is N’Golo. We have three midfielders who we rely on heavily, and Kovacic deserves to start as he was out for two matches. This is just a normal rotation in midfield."

When asked about his relief at playing the match during uncertain times off the field, he continued: "I don’t know if I am concerned, but we are aware of it. It changes almost everyday, so we cannot do much about it.

"I am still happy to be here and be a manager of a strong football team. I am happy to play the match today.

" It is not a relief for me personally, it is more joy [playing tonight]. I feel privileged to have the chance to be involved in games and coaching football, which is what I love."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010485408h
News

Three UK Suspend Sponsorship Deal With Chelsea Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Jago Hemming5 minutes ago
imago1010231644h
News

'We Have to Focus' - Cesar Azpilicueta on Crazy Day at Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Clash

By Jago Hemming22 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Revealed: DCMS & Nadine Dorries' Letter to MP's Regarding Chelsea Football Club Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago1010263266h
Features/Opinions

'Hope Players Are in Right Mindset'- Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Norwich

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago1010003625h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Norwich City vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms33 minutes ago
imago0151809979h (1)
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Intentions' of Quitting Chelsea Amid Manchester United Interest

By Jago Hemming43 minutes ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

'We're in a Bad Mood' - Muhsin Bayrak 'Depressed' After Failing to Takeover Chelsea Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010338757h (1)
News

Chelsea to Work With UK Government Amid Sanctions Imposed on Roman Abramovich

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago