Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Norwich City: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, James, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech

What was said?

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "Ruben is very likely to come on and he would have deserved to start. He is right to feel he should be in there because he did excellent in the last matches.

"We went for N’Golo and Jorginho as a combination in the Champions League. Jorginho was man of the match, so it is not the moment to take him straight out. It is a tough one. We went for Kova because Kova and Jorgi have played a lot of matches together."

He added: "Everyone knows their role. Of course Romelu and Timo were regular starters recently, but we have a strong squad in general and on the pitch today.

"The good news is it’s a team effort defending and attacking. We have some changes and we have a lot of trust in their quality. We hope we can produce the performance to win."

