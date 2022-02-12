Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Palmeiras: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

What was said?

"It will be kind of an away game, but it’s not a problem. The players are used to this," said Tuchel.

Read More

"Palmeiras are a high individual quality team. They are used to defending. They can do it relentlessly. 

"They maybe have an Atletico Madrid style of playing. They can hurt any second in transition. They play long balls direct into the attackers. They create chances with their quality, and they can sit back deep and close spaces. 

"This is what we expect. We want to have the control. We don’t want to allow set-pieces. So there are some boxes to tick, and we are up for it.

"We are here to win it. We will not hide from the fact we are not happy to just be in the final, we want to win the final. This is what we are here for."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008936340h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

1 minute ago
imago1008934180h (1)
Features/Opinions

'Kepa Deserved to Start' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

38 minutes ago
imago1009359740h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Palmeiras | Club World Cup

42 minutes ago
imago1009579929h
News

Mason Mount Sends Thomas Tuchel Selection Message Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

1 hour ago
imago1002675516h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Reason Why He Keeps Chelsea Runners-Up Medals Ahead of Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009362431h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Starting to Find Their Rhythm as Thomas Tuchel Selection Headache Ahead of Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009393752h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Option to Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

3 hours ago
imago1005383745h
News

Marcos Alonso Admits He Wants to Stay at Chelsea for a Decade

3 hours ago