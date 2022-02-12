Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Palmeiras: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

What was said?

"It will be kind of an away game, but it’s not a problem. The players are used to this," said Tuchel.

"Palmeiras are a high individual quality team. They are used to defending. They can do it relentlessly.

"They maybe have an Atletico Madrid style of playing. They can hurt any second in transition. They play long balls direct into the attackers. They create chances with their quality, and they can sit back deep and close spaces.

"This is what we expect. We want to have the control. We don’t want to allow set-pieces. So there are some boxes to tick, and we are up for it.

"We are here to win it. We will not hide from the fact we are not happy to just be in the final, we want to win the final. This is what we are here for."

