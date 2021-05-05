Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Real Madrid - Pulisic out, Havertz in

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea host Zinedine Zidane's side in the second leg in west London following a 1-1 draw in Madrid last Tuesday in the first leg.

Tuchel has made one change to his side from the first leg in Madrid with Kai Havertz replacing Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Alonso, Abraham, Pulisic, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, James, Emerson

On the team selection, Tuchel said:  "Christian got a bad message today unfortunately, but I am pretty sure we need more than 11 players to sneak through today, and it is good to have Christian from the bench.  

"Kai gives us a little bit of height against the set-pieces and maybe in fast attacks he can keep the ball.

