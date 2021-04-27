NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel explains Chelsea team selection to face Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea make the trip to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday night in the first leg of their semi-final tie

Tuchel has made zero changes to his side that beat West Ham in the Premier League at the weekend. 

Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Pulisic, Werner, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, James, Emerson, Alonso, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud

On the team selection and making no changes, Tuchel said: "We were just happy [with the West Ham performance] and we had to make tough choices.

"It was a close one to leave Hakim out because he deserved to play as he was very decisive in the last games. It’s little things, sometimes just a feeling, and we have five changes so we need to be strong from the bench as well.

"Now it seems that Real Madrid shifted their formation into a 5-3-2 so we do what we do and hopefully like we did against West Ham."

He added: "We don’t need a miracle or an over-performance.

"We just need our top level and then I am sure that we can compete with Real for the final."

